List of events happening in southern Colorado this weekend: Sept. 23 to Sept. 25

SOUTHERN COLORADO — There are a lot of events taking place across southern Colorado this weekend, here's a look at some of the events.

Chile & Frijoles Festival: Sept. 23 to Sept. 25

The 28th Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival will bring the heat to downtown Pueblo. The festival will run from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25 on Union Avenue.

It will be open to the public from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. A $5 gate admission is required to enter the Chile & Frijoles Festival each day.

The purpose of the festival is to promote agriculture in Pueblo. A farmer's market will have fresh local products available for purchase.

Live entertainment, cooking competitions, a jalapeno eating contest, a chihuahua parade, and chile roasting will be featured at the festival. Street vendors will also span across Union Avenue.

At 7 a.m. on Saturday, a hot air balloon flyover will take place. The balloons will fly over downtown Pueblo, City Park, and farms in Pueblo County.

For more information, visit the Pueblo Chile Festival Website.

Oktoberfest: Sept. 23 to Sept. 25

The website says to "load up your car & come on out!" to the tenth Oktoberfest in Colorado Springs.

The event kicks off on Friday at 5:00 p.m. and continues through Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is free, but parking will cost $10 dollars per car to help cover costs.

Different tasting packages and tickets for specific events can be viewed and purchased website.

News5's Sam Schreier will help open the festivities on Friday by leading the keg tapping ceremony at 6:15 p.m.

Other events include a Dachshund Dash on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m., German Vineyards Wine Tour, and a Schnapps Tasting.

For a full list of event information, go to their website.

Pikes Peak Regional Airshow: Sept. 24 to Sept. 25

The Pikes Peak Regional Airshow will take flight at the Colorado Springs Airport from September 24 to 25. Activities, planes on display, and flight performances will be a part of the two-day event.

Below are ticket prices for the air show:

Adults Ages 15 & Over: $25 now, $30 day of

Children Ages 14 & Under: $15 now, $20 day of

Active Duty or Retired Military: $22 now, $25 day of

Parking for the air show is free.

No outside food or drink is allowed at the air show. Concessions will be available at the event. Proceeds benefit the Fort Carson 4th Infantry Division Museum, the Peterson Air & Space Museum, and the National Museum of WWII Aviation.

The event will also feature a KidZone! which will be hosted by organizations focused on STEM.

A number of airplanes will be on display before the performances begin.

The Pikes Peak Regional Airshow is also looking for volunteers and vendors that may be interested in being at the airshow. Vendors must apply by Wednesday, July 15.

For more information, visit the Pikes Peak Airshow Website.

Harvest Fest: Sept. 24 to Sept. 25

The last weekend in September marks the annual Harvest Festival at the Winery at Holy Cross Abbey.

Guests can enjoy food selections from local produce to pizza, roasted chilies, and bread.

The event takes place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free but wine tasting is $10.

Organizers say the event is not pet-friendly but service animals are allowed.

For a full list of event information, visit the Harvest Fest website.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.