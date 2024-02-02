Libraries in Pueblo honoring black heritage with displays and programs at each library

PUEBLO, Colo. — Libraries across Pueblo are excited to celebrate Black History Month.

The library district is working in tandem with the Pueblo chapter of the National Association for the Advancement for Colored People(NAACP) to highlight all the achievements and stories of black heritage.

“I think it’s important to highlight all of our Heritage Month programs. It’s important to tell everyone’s story, no matter who you are to everybody in the community,” said Nick Potter, a member of the Pueblo City Council Library District.

To help highlight the celebration, each library will create displays and programs dedicated to the most notable figures in black history.

