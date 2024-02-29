Lawsuit settled with daughter of woman who was ran over by a fire truck in 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The City of Colorado Springs has settled a lawsuit with the daughter of a woman who was run over and killed by a fire truck in 2022. City Council approved the $160,000 settlement Tuesday.

Firefighters were responding to a brush fire at Dorchester Park in October of 2022 when the driver of a brush truck ran over Margaret Miller. She was lying under blankets and was not visible when the accident happened.

The driver of the truck was Wesley Cosgrove, who was later charged with reckless driving resulting in death.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department told News5 he was never placed on leave, but he requested Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) on December 3, 2022. He retired on June 9, 2023.

CSFD also gave News5 the following statement regarding the incident:

This was a tragic circumstance in our community and we are always saddened at the loss of a community member. It is our duty at the Colorado Springs Fire Department to keep our community safe . We support the actions the city has taken to work through this situation.

