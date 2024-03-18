Lane reductions to start Tuesday along North Academy Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — People traveling along North Academy Boulevard between Shrider Road and Voyager Parkway can expect lane reductions from Tuesday, March 19 to Monday, March 25.

At least one lane will be open in both directions and all business access will remain open.

The City of Colorado Springs plans to conduct maintenance paving in both directions of North Academy Boulevard, including full lane operations in particularly damaged areas.

This work will provide motorists with a temporary fix for areas with the most damage until this section of North Academy Boulevard is fully repaved in the future as a part of the 2C Road Improvements program.

The program received a five-year extension, which was approved by voters in 2019.

