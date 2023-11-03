King Soopers reopening a relief to local food banks who stepped up to help

COLORADO SPRINGS — The King Soopers on S. Academy Blvd. in Colorado Springs temporarily closed back in June because of asbestos contamination.

Food banks near S. Academy say they were helping more people while the King Soopers store was closed.

One of those food banks was Food to Power, which serves the hillside community. They told News 5 that the number of people who used their no-cost grocery program tripled during this time.

With the S. Academy King Soopers now back open, Food to Power says it is relieving the pressure, however, the closure did have a positive impact on them.

"Even with having a grocery store open, groceries are very expensive," said Nayada Moore, a Development Fellow with Food to Power. "So, to still have access to Food to Power I think is still amazing because you can still save money."

Food to Power says the biggest struggle people had was finding another place to get food during the closure. They say people in that area rely on public transportation or don't have any transportation at all.

The nonprofit has been serving the community for the last 10 years.

