King Soopers on South Academy Boulevard reopens Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The King Soopers on 2910 South Academy Blvd. reopens today after being closed since June. It’s a day that customers who prefer to shop at this grocery store have been waiting for.

In June, the store tested positive for asbestos in the floor and in the pickup and pharmacy areas. Following this discovery, the store was closed for several months for an asbestos cleanup. Through this cleanup process, King Soopers has worked closely with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to make sure the store is safe to reopen. I spoke with local shoppers in the area who say they have been looking forward to this store’s reopening for quite some time.

“I like it because it’s convenient. I like it because it’s close to the library and I can get there and they have a lot more things that Walmart doesn’t have,” said Jim Hamster, a shopper.

This King Soopers on South Academy will have its grand opening today at 8 a.m. The event will include a ribbon cutting, as store associates welcome the community to the newly remodeled store.

After today’s grand opening, the store will return to its normal hours from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Sunday through Saturday.

