South Academy King Soopers closes for possible asbestos contamination, no timeline on reopening

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The King Soopers located on South Academy Boulevard is closed for the extended future after a possible asbestos contamination.

In a press release on Tuesday, the grocery chain announced that the location currently undergoing a remodel was tested for the possible existence of asbestos.

The company says the closure is only temporary and is in communication with the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment and independent experts to evaluate and provide guidance moving forward.

The grocery chain says this location will remain closed until it can confidently say all concerns have been addressed.

It is unclear if anyone shopping or working at this location has been exposed to asbestos is or experiencing any of the side effects of exposure.

News5 reached out to the outlet to learn a little more about what will happen to the employees of this location, but so far we have not heard back.

Below are two maps showing all the other King Soopers and other grocery stores in the area for those that may be affected by this closure.

KOAA 5

KOAA 5

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.