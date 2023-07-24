King Soopers announces tentative reopening after asbestos contamination shuts store down

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — King Soopers announced Monday that they have a tentative timeline on when the South Academy King Soopers will be reopening.

The store closed abruptly in June following the possible existence of asbestos. Those fears were later confirmed by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the company.

The company announced Monday in a press release, that it was looking at pursuing and welcoming customers and employees back into the store sometime in the fall, this is only a tentative timeline according to the grocery outlet.

King Soopers says it has submitted a cleanup plan for the store and that plan has already been reviewed and approved by the CDPHE, and has already hired a contractor licensed by the state for the cleanup process.

The closure left many in the community out of luck as the grocery store was a major supplier of food in a region of the city considered a food desert.

