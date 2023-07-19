Food pantry overwhelmed with more people in need since King Soopers closure

COLORADO SPRINGS— More families are depending on food pantries since the King Soopers on South Academy closed last month.

The closest pantry, Solid Rock, said it served 200 more families every week since and can't keep up.

"We're having to stretch the little bit of food we do have among more people, so our residents are getting less," said the pantry's service coordinator Yev Tsyganok.

Families were able to get 50 pounds of food every week. Now, they're only getting half that, said Tsyganok.

Tsyganok said the pantry's partners, Care and Share and Food to Power, are giving everything they can, but it's not enough.

Solid Rock gets about 3,000 pounds of food from its partners every week when it really needs 10,000, said Tsyganok.

That's why the food pantry is asking for donations to help fill that gap. You can drop off food every Monday from 10 am-2 pm and Tuesday from 2-6 pm.

"I have hope, I mean everything will work out, everybody will come together," said Tsyganok.

Alana Stolle, says she has relied on Solid Rock for food every week since the closure.

"We are struggling and money is tight for gas so I can't go far," said Stolle.

Stolle said she's seen a lot more people get food too, but noticed supply has been short since.

"I just find it harder because [the food] doesn't last as long," said Stolle.

There is no word on reopening that King Soopers.

