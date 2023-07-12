King Soopers waives delivery fees for South Academy King Soopers customers, opens mobile pharmacy

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The South Academy Boulevard remains closed Wednesday afternoon after asbestos contamination was confirmed in the store earlier this month.

The closure left a part of Colorado Springs, considered to already be a food desert, with one less option for food.

The grocery outlet sent out a press release Wednesday saying that customers affected by the South Academy Boulevard closure will have the option to have their delivery fees waived through a digital coupon that should automatically populate to a customer's loyalty account.

The company is encouraging customers to use its website to place online orders. For those that used this location as their primary pharmacy, the company will be waiving delivery fees for medication and establishing a mobile pharmacy that will be operating in the parking lot at the hours below:

Mon. - Sun.

10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

With a 30-minute closure from 1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

The company says it will be making a $5,000 donation to Care and Share Food Bank to help community efforts in serving the needs of those affected. The company says no timeline for reopening the store is available.

Local efforts are underway to address the needs of the community. A town hall will be held Thursday from 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at Panorama Park. Food to Power will be hosting the meeting with District 4 Council member Yolanda Avila, and RISE Southeast to discuss potential solutions to the lack of access.

