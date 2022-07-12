Intersection of Fontanero and Chestnut will be closed July 11-15

COLORADO SPRINGS — The intersection at Fontanero and Chestnut streets in Colorado Springs will be closed July 11-15 for road paving. The paving is part of the Centennial Boulevard Extension project.

Traffic in the area will be detoured north to Fillmore Street and south to Uintah Street. Recreation Way will also be open, which is located on the east side of Interstate 25.

The Centennial Boulevard Extension project will provide a transportation connection between Fillmore and the I-25/Fontanero interchange. The new connection will improve drainage and provide transportation options to west side neighborhoods.

The project will also include street lightning, landscaping, a pedestrian activated signal for crossing, and a traffic signal at Chestnut and the I-25/Fontanero interchange.

The project costs $20 million, and is funded through the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority. The Centennial Boulevard Extension project is expected to be complete by Fall 2023.

For more information, visit the City of Colorado Springs Website.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.