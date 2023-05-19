Highway 50 closed near Rocky Ford due to flooding

OTERO COUNTY, COLORADO — Highway 50 is closed in both directions near Rocky Ford, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The highway is closed at mile point 366.5 at County Road 17.50, just 2 miles west of Rocky Ford. The department says to expect delays, and slower speeds are advised.

At this time, it is unclear when the highway will reopen.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

