Highway 50 closed near Rocky Ford due to flooding

Posted at 7:39 PM, May 18, 2023
OTERO COUNTY, COLORADO — Highway 50 is closed in both directions near Rocky Ford, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The highway is closed at mile point 366.5 at County Road 17.50, just 2 miles west of Rocky Ford. The department says to expect delays, and slower speeds are advised.

At this time, it is unclear when the highway will reopen.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.
