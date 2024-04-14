Highway 24 between Divide and Florissant reopened

TELLER COUNTY — According to the Teller County Sheriff's Office, Highway 24 between Divide and Florissant has reopened after a two-vehicle crash shut down the highway.

Colorado State Patrol tells us the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 24 and Mistletoe Lane.

They also say no injuries have been reported.

Authorities asked drivers to use County Road 42 and County Road 1 as a detour.

