Having power issues? Reported outages across southern Colorado

Colorado Springs Utilities
Multiple power outages have been reported across southern Colorado Tuesday evening.
Posted at 9:17 PM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 23:17:06-04

SOUTHERN COLORADO — A couple of areas across southern Colorado are currently experiencing power outages, according to Black Hills Energy and Colorado Springs Utilities.

In Colorado Springs, power outages have been reported near Powers Blvd. between E. Platte Ave. and Galley Rd. Approximately 400 residents are effected.

Colorado Springs Utilities is reporting another outage for an area just south of the E. Woodmen Rd. and N. Academy Blvd. intersection. Approximately 100 residents are affected. Power is expected to be restored before midnight at both locations.

You can check for outages in the Colorado Springs area here.

In Pueblo, Black Hills Energy is reporting a power outage in the downtown area. Almost 300 people are affected, and power is expected to be restored at 10:30 p.m.

You can stay up to date on power outages in the Pueblo area here.

At this time, there is no word as to what caused these outages. News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.
