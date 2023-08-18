Have you seen Elizabeth 'River' Cathleen Banoczi

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO — The Colorado Springs Police Department needs your help locating a high-risk missing teenager.

CSPD is looking for 16-year-old Elizabeth “River” Cathleen Banoczi, who was reported missing on Sunday by the staff of a local group home. The teen was also reported missing back in April by CSPD.

The teen was last seen leaving their on foot and wearing a pink and white flannel jacket, and either black sweats or pink jean shorts. The 16-year-old also has a small backpack and might be wearing tan, squared-toed, pull-on Roper cowboy boots with the American flag on the shaft of the boot as seen below:

CSPD

According to CSPD, the 16-year-old is known to commute through truck stops.

Detectives with Metro Vice say that they have information that raises the level of concern for the 16-year-old's safety. The teen is 5'4" tall, weighs 150 pounds, has brown eyes, and has short, light brown hair.

CSPD says that Banoczi needs to take daily medication. Banoczi was last seen wearing a puffy black jacket, unknown-color pants, and gray snow boots.

If you have any information on the teen's whereabouts, you are asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867.

____

