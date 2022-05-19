Groups coming together to find solutions for evictions in Pueblo

PUEBLO, CO — Evictions are a problem in Pueblo and groups are coming together to find a solution to stop that process.

Colorado legal services with its legal resources, along with Pueblo City and County providing money and their resources, have teamed up to create the eviction diversion program.

The goal is to find a compromise to make sure landlords get paid and tenants have a home to live in.

"If an individual or a family is evicted and lose their housing that it impacts, it is a defining moment in their life it impacts their mental and physical health their ability to keep their job and actually the child's ability to perform in school," said Gail Rodosevich from Colorado Legal Services.

Members of the program are at the Dennis Maes Judicial Building at 8:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays for eviction hearings.

If you want more information on the program contact Colorado Legal Services their information can be found online.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.