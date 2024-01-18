Future of Bandimere Speedway might not look much different than its past

MORRISON, Colo. — The future of the property once home to Bandimere Speedway is coming into focus.

Officials from California-based Copart, a car auction firm, said they are in the process of buying Bandimere Speedway and hope to turn the majority of the property into storage for cars awaiting auction.

Encroaching housing developments have been controversial in recent years making it more and more difficult for Bandimere to run races late at night, but the Bandimere family insists they were not forced out.

While the Bandimere family said the new buyer will keep the automotive history of the property alive, others who have lived in the area for years had hoped for a different use of the space.

“If anything, I’d like to see a grocery store,” said Jess Morse a longtime Morrison resident. “Because we live in a food desert, you know. We’re about 15-20 minutes away from a grocery store.”

Others the housing as a possible option.

“Obviously, a possibility would be housing or condos, but I’m not sure it makes sense right there,” said Vern Norviel, an Evergreen resident who grew up in Northglenn. “It doesn’t make much sense except as maybe Bandimere Speedway or open space. It is definitely not being used for what it should be, that’s for sure.”

Copart said it would like some commercial development such as retail and restaurant space on the southern portion of the property near Rooney Road.

The new use will require very little water and sewer infrastructure upgrades which would be expensive and put demand on resources already in high demand and short supply.

As for the speedway, the family declined to comment to our Denver news partner on Wednesday about a move but said in the past they plan to move to a bigger location, possibly out near Denver International Airport.

The Bandimere family said they’re hoping to reopen the speedway by 2025.