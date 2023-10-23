End of the road: Bandimere Speedway's last race Sunday! Sunday! Sunday!

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — After 65 years of drag racing in Morrison, Bandimere Speedway will close at the end of races Sunday.

John C. Bandimere Jr., chief spiritual officer and second-generation owner at the speedway, announced in April that the conclusion of the 2023 racing season on Oct. 22 will mark the end of drag racing along S. Rooney Road in Morrison.

Gates opened at 9 a.m. Sunday for the last scheduled race at the speedway. The event concludes at 5 p.m.

Bandimere Jr. told The Denver Post in July that his family plans to take next year off before launching an even larger facility near Denver International Airport in 2025.

The speedway — originally called the Safety Proving Grounds of America — was founded in 1958 by Bandimere's parents, John Bandimere Sr. and his wife Frances Bandimere along the hogback on the west side of Denver.

It had originally been planned in 1956 near Arvada, but neighbors realized this could disrupt their quiet community and the speedway relocated in 1958 to the hogback.

Bandimere has been mum on details regarding the sale of the speedway, telling The Denver Post it will be a “phenomenal use for the property.” The deal is expected to close this year.