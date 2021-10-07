Fort Collins police warn community of teenagers meeting up for 'fight clubs'

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins police say they are investigating reports of "fight clubs" that are popping up in neighborhoods around the city.

Police said this includes teenagers fighting each other in front of others. The meetups are decided on social media apps, including Snapchat, police said.

In some cases, police were called to the incidents or notified afterward.

In an effort to address the fighting, police will do extra patrols near parks, the department said Wednesday.

"We're concerned that involved people or bystanders may get seriously injured (or worse)," they wrote on Twitter.

Anybody with information on these "fight clubs" is asked to alert police by calling Fort Collins Police Services at 970-419-3273 or use Safe2Tell to report it anonymously.