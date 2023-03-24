Fort Carson plans power outage exercise in April

FORT CARSON, Colorado — The lights will go dark across at Fort Carson on April 26 as commanders hold an installation-wide power outage exercise designed to test the post's power infrastructure resiliency and back-up generation capabilities.

In a news release, Garrison Commander Col. Sean Brown said the Black Start Exercise is expected to last 8 hours for identified essential service locations.

“It’s really to test our resiliency in 93 critical facilities that should have backup generators,” Col. Brown said. “Not only will this help test our generators but also the contingency plans we have in case of a power outage.”

He explained the power will gradually be restored throughout the day. Some facilities could see power restored within 30 minutes. Col. Brown anticipates that 85 percent of facilities will have the power back on after the first 2.5 hours of the exercise.

Col. Brown encouraged soldiers and families living on the Mountain Post to prepare in advance of the exercise to help reduce stress.

“Please bring your patience and start preparing now so we can be Army Ready and Fort Carson strong,” said Brown.

The Army will provide tips for preparation on its Facebook page and website ahead of the exercise.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.