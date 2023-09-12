Fort Carson honors lives that were lost on 9/11

FORT CARSON — A moving ceremony was held on Fort Carson Monday morning to honor the lives lost on 9/11, and the war that ensued.

Front Range military and community leaders honored the victims and first responders at Kit Carson Memorial Park, located next to Gate 1 on Fort Carson.

"9/11 defines the story of American resilience in the 21st century," said Colonel Buddy Ferris, Fort Carson Deputy Commander. "Across America, complete strangers became concerned neighbors."

Fort Carson is also the home to a memorial for those soldiers who have made the ultimate sacrifice. A piece of the Twin Towers was at the park Monday as a vivid reminder of the sacrifice that day, and that the fight to protect our freedoms continues to this day.

"I think having the artifact you see behind me, it's something that brings history to life, it's not just a story in a book, but this is part of our fabric and of who we are as a people, as a nation," said Col. Ferris.

News5's Rob Quirk was a small part of the ceremony, which also included wreath laying ceremonies for the armed forces, police, firefighters, and the citizens who lost their lives that day.

"It's important for us to come together and remember the sacrifices of those who perished," said Col. Ferris. "Not just the citizens that died, but the first responders who ran towards danger."

Another wreath was laid during the ceremony for the passengers and crew of United Flight 93, who's bravery stopped terrorists that tragic day from flying into the United States Capitol Complex.

