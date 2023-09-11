Never forgetting, Southern Colorado remembrances honor 9/11 heroes and victims

COLORADO SPRINGS — Monday marks 22 years since the devastating events of September 11, 2001. A number of groups and organizations around Southern Colorado are remembering the day and honoring the nearly 3,000 lives lost with a handful of ceremonies.

Local firefighters and military personnel from across the state will hike the Manitou incline. Firefighters will carry a flag with all the names of the first responders who lost their lives in the attacks.

The incline was chosen because it's the closest representation to the Twin Towers in Southern Colorado, according to the organizer.

Fort Carson will also host a ceremony at 10:00 a.m. on Monday at Kit Carson Memorial Park at the main gate. There will be a flyover with Fort Carson aircraft and a wreath-laying ceremony

"It's very important that we continue to teach our young soldiers, and just the nation as a whole, how important it is to remember the events that happened on 9/11," said Dee McNutt, the garrison public information officer for Fort Carson.

There will be several speakers at the Fort Carson ceremony, including Mayor Yemi Mobolade.

At 7:58 a.m., the exact time the South Tower fell 22 years ago, there will be a ceremony in Pueblo hosted by the Center for American Values at the World Trade Center Steel Memorial on the river walk. This memorial is home to a displayed piece of steel from the World Trade Center.

