FH Beerworks pairs with Venardos circus for community fun

COLORADO SPRINGS — Making continued usage of their 4.5 acres, FH Beerworks has been hosting the travelling Venardos Circus, combining the efforts of small businesses to create community engagement for all ages.

we had drive in movies, we had drive in comedy, we set up a whole slew of beer bungalows for outdoor seating when there wasn't indoor seating, and now we have a circus," stated Travis Fields, owner of FH Beerworks.

Hosted by former Ringling Bros. Ringmaster Kevin Venardos, the Broadway/Circus Musical style show features a number of acts (no animals involved) that range from comedy, to a variety of feats of derring-do.

According to Venardos, the combination of a wide variety of talents and array of differences, helps to make the circus what it is.

"My cast and my crew are all very different," commented Venardos, "different shapes and sizes, different colors, different backgrounds, different languages we speak; we come from different countries and yet, it's the things that make us different that make us actually capable of this kind of magic."

As for the idea to pair one local brewery with another small business, the circus in this case, proprietors of both say it just makes sense.

"They bring a different crowd than we would bring ourselves and it's been really cool to see the meshing of two different companies come together," stated Fields.

"So when you work together, so many good things happen," finished Venardos.

The hope, looking forward, is to make the Colorado tour a tradition and continue to partner with local businesses in they weeks, months, and years to come.

As for FH Beerworks, Fields says that their large plot of land they have access to off of Powers blvd in Colorado Springs will continue to be put to good use to find new and fun ways to engage the community.

"We're going to continue to find new ways to create community here and new ways to bring people together and just create a gathering space."

During two of the show nights the circus was situated in Colorado Springs, portions of beer and tickets sales were donated to the Empty Stocking Fund, an organization that provides resources for 20 health and human service agencies in the Pikes Peak region.

The circus rolled into town during the second week of August and is scheduled to run shows out at FH Beerworks through Sunday, August 22nd.

