Family of hostage in murder-suicide found in Taco Bell parking lot speaks

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tali'Ja Campbell, the widow of Qualin Campbell, the Colorado Springs man who was found dead in a Taco Bell parking lot last week, held a press conference outside of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) headquarters on Thursday.

Tali'Ja was joined by civil rights attorneys (including Harry Daniels) who are representing the Campbell family in a suit against CSPD. During the conference, Daniels reiterated statements previously provided in a press release by his law firm.

In the press release, Tali'Ja's attorneys claim no law enforcement officers responded until Qualin was found dead, at least an hour after being reported kidnapped. Qualin was discovered less than a mile away from CSPD headquarters.

CSPD said on Friday that it responded to a shooting just after 2 p.m., where they found two people dead from apparent gunshots, one of those found dead was Qualin; the other is 44-year-old David Karels. CSPD said on Wednesday that it is investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.

The release issued by CSPD stated that both men were shot to death and 33-year-old Qualin's death is being investigated by police as a homicide. The death of 44-year-old David Karels, who was found dead in the same car, is being investigated as a suicide.

Attorneys for Tali'Ja said she called CSPD an hour before the bodies were discovered, claiming her husband had been taken hostage and was begging for his life.

“911. Send Please!” reads a text provided by Tali'Ja's attorneys, allegedly coming from her husband with a picture of his alleged hostage-taker.

Tali'Ja said during the conference that she drove to the scene and performed

CPR on Qualin, who she found "slumped over inside the vehicle."

“The Colorado Springs Police Department and El Paso County can make all the excuses they want, but the facts are simple,” said civil rights attorney Harry Daniels in the press release. “This was a hostage situation where Qualin Campbell was begging for his life. His wife called 911. The police were less than a mile away, but they never responded. Let’s be clear: if the police don’t respond to a hostage situation, none of us are safe.”

In a statement from CSPD, Community Relations Sergeant Jason Newton said:

"The loss of Qualin Campbell is a tragedy. Our condolences go out to Mr. Campbell’s family, who we know are suffering greatly. Our top priority is to provide them with answers. We are aware there is information circulating about this case, and we understand the concerns and questions that arise as a result. We will continue to gather all relevant details about Mr. Campbell's death and ensure the accuracy of our findings. While we recognize that many members of the community are eager for immediate information, it is our duty to provide the victim’s family with support and share the details of what we have learned with them before making any public announcement. We appreciate your patience and understanding."

The Campbells met in college and moved to Colorado from Georgia. Qualin leaves behind two daughters, a four-year-old and a 14-year-old.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.