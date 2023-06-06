Family of Colorado Springs man says police got call hour before homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS — Attorneys for the family of Qualin Campbell, a man found dead inside a vehicle on South Nevada Avenue on Friday, are claiming that Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) failed to respond quickly enough to an emergency call prior to the shooting of Campbell.

Two people, including Campbell, were found dead inside a car in the parking lot of a Taco Bell.

Attorneys for Talija Campbell, Qualin's wife, said she called CSPD an hour before the bodies were discovered, claiming her husband had been taken hostage and was begging for his life.

Talija said she has text messages from her husband with his location and a photo of the man allegedly holding him hostage.

“911. Send Please!” Campbell texted his wife, according to messages provided by Talija's attorneys. The messages included a photo of his alleged hostage-taker

Talija and her attorneys claim police never showed up until the bodies were found.

CSPD is not commenting on what they call an ongoing investigation.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.