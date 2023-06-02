Shooting investigation underway in south Colorado Springs Friday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of the shooting Friday afternoon.

According to the department the shooting occurred at 1507 South Nevada Avenue in what appears to be a Taco Bell south of I-25.

Emergency crews are asking people to avoid the area.

Colorado Springs Police are on the scene conducting a shooting investigation. According to a release from the department the shooting took place in the parking lot outside of the Taco Bell and possibly inside a vehicle.

CSPD says this appears to be an isolated incident and it did not involve anyone at the business, and according to the department, there is no threat to the community at this time.

Details are limited at this time, and it is unclear if anyone has been killed or arrested as a result of the shooting.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as we learn more.

