Bodies found in a Taco Bell parking lot Friday determined a murder-suicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — New details have been released detailing the events that led up to the finding of two people dead outside of a Taco Bell on South Nevada Avenue Friday afternoon.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, they are investigating this incident as a murder-suicide.

Police say that the driver of the vehicle has been identified as El Paso County resident 31-year-old Qualin Campbell. Mr. Campbell's death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police say the passenger has been identified as Colorado Springs resident, 44-year-old David Karels. After an autopsy, police are investigating Karels' death as a suicide.

Police provided no details on what they believe led up to the death of Mr. Campbell. This comes after Mr. Campbell's wife says that CSPD failed to respond to her 911 calls reporting Mr. Campbell's abduction an hour before the homicide occurred.

Police say this is still an active investigation and are looking for more witnesses or anyone with information to report a tip at (719) 444-7000.

