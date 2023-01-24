Evacuations underway at the Regency Tower Apartments for a power outage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The Regency Tower Apartments are being evacuated because of a power outage, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department Monday evening.

The Regency 55+ Hotel is located near Harlan Wolfe Park on the west side of Colorado Springs.

The power outage is expected to last 2 days. Residents are being transported to other hotels, or are staying with family members during the outage. The Red Cross is helping to provide food, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

At 8:47 pm the Colorado Springs Fire Department said that all residents had been evacuated from the building.

Update - All residents from the Regency Apartments have been safely evacuated. CSFD crews are clearing the scene. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 24, 2023

The power outage was the result of a damaged transformer.

According to Colorado Springs Utilities, The Regency 55+ Hotel is at fault for the power outage as the damage came from the hotel's side, while Colorado Springs Utilities is replacing the transformer.

Utilities says that before the power can be restored to the building The Regency will have to hire a contractor to work on the repairs on their side before power is restored.

