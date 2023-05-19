Electrical outage restored on the northeast side of Colorado Springs Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO — An electrical outage that affected over 4,000 people on the northeast side of Colorado Springs is now restored, according to Colorado Springs Utilities.

The customers were located west of N. Academy Blvd. and north of Circle Dr. Majority of that area is between Palmer Park and Austin Bluffs Open Safe.

Colorado Springs Utilities reported that most customers in the area had their power restored at 4:45 p.m. The power outage was caused by wildlife.

