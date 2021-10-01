Donation doubles reward for Venezia Park vandalism information

COLORADO SPRINGS — The reward has doubled for information leading to the arrest of the vandals who caused major damage at John Venezia Park in Colorado Springs. " I don't understand it. I can't fathom it,” said Bob Falcone who donated the cash to Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers. The reward goes from $1,000 to $2,000.

Falcone is a long time outdoors advocate in Colorado Springs. Some know him for the Hiking Bob articles he writes. "I have this passion for being outdoors. It's what I do," said Falcone. He loves to share his knowledge about public lands in Colorado with others. He also uses that knowledge to ensure the future of Colorado’s outdoors by volunteering with park-friends groups, non-profits and advisory boards like the TOPS (Trails Open Space and Parks) Working Committee.

The damage at Venezia Park went far beyond graffiti. Senseless destruction of amenities is nearing $20,000 of damage.

The extent of the vandalism prompted Falcone to contribute to the reward. It is about the incentive, but he also wanted to send a message. "I want the people who did this to know that regular citizens like me are paying attention and are going to get involved." Falcone says all residents need to work to protect parks.

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 719-634-STOP (7867). Reporting is anonymous.

