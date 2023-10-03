'Do it right away': Changing weather may shorten some peak seasons for fall color

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — The clock is ticking to get outside and see fall colors in Colorado.

A cold front will bring rain and wind to many parts of Colorado where the colors are in peak season. The changing weather also has the potential to shorten the length of time the leaves will be on the trees.

“We have some pretty variable weather, coming up this week, so that's going to change things pretty rapidly," said Bob Falcone, known as Hiking Bob.

Falcone said the areas surrounding Kenosha and Guanella Pass will likely look very different this coming weekend. The leaves had been popping there over the past weekend.

“This coming weekend, you probably want to go south. A little bit into the Teller County area, maybe down into the Buena Vista, Salida areas. You want to start moving south because the colors move from north to south," Falcone said.

Falcone said there is no time to waste when it comes to seeing fall colors. If this weekend is the only time that works for leaf peeping, he recommends heading further south.

Our Denver news partners met Jodi Desmond while she was looking at the leaves on Guanella Pass. She believes, no matter the season, it's always beautiful in Colorado's backcountry.

“This is never not beautiful," Desmond said. "I think no matter when you come up, it's still going to be great.”