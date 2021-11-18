Digital reconstruction images released of 'Jane Doe' in 1999 Huerfano County cold case

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. — In August 1999, authorities found skeletal remains of a woman in unincorporated Huerfano County. About 22 years later, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation was able to piece together reconstruction images of the woman and, on Wednesday, released it to the public in hopes of being able to identify her.

To date, the woman has not been named and is only known as Jane Doe. Authorities believe foul play was involved.

A forensic artist recently finished new digital reconstruction images of the woman in an effort to help identify her.

Her remains were found about three and a half miles west of Interstate 25 on Red Rocks Road near Walsenburg on Aug. 10, 1999, according to CBI.

She was found with multiple pieces of clothing, including red men's long underwear with a Winston cigarette logo, red crop top, blue jeans, red crew socks and dark brown leather strap sandals, according to the CBI.

She had extensive dental work, and CBI said her teeth would have been a "predominant facial feature."

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

She was described as being between 30 and 45 years old. Investigators were not able to determine her race, but believe she may have been white and part-Native American or part-Hispanic.

She stood about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighed between 130 and 145 pounds. She had shoulder-length dark brown or black hair. She may have styled her hair in dreadlocks, CBI said.

Anybody with information on this case or her identity is asked to call CBI at 719-647-5990.