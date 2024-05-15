Department of Local Affairs launches final round of pre-applications for Temporary Rental Assistance Grant

COLORADO — Since launching in February, the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) has supported over 2,300 households through the Temporary Rental Assistance Grant initiative.

Now, DOLA is launching its fourth and final round of pre-applications for the initiative program.

The Temporary Rental Assistance Grant initiative provides a total of $30 million to Coloradoans at risk of eviction or displacement who meet certain income limits as well as other qualifying factors.

WATCH: Colorado accepting applications for temporary rental assistance

The pre-applications will open on the DOLA website at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, and will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 19.

After filling out a pre-application, DOLA will conduct a random selection to invite certain individuals to complete a full application. Those with a verified court summons for eviction will be prioritized.

As the initiative comes to a close, please note that a complete application does not guarantee that rental assistance will be received.

Approval is determined based on the applicant's eligibility and availability of funds.

Due to limited state funds, a smaller number of applicants will be selected to receive funding this round.

If invited to apply, it's crucial to act quickly as funds must be distributed by June 30.

For more information on the pre-application process and eligibility requirements, visit the Temporary Rental Assistance Grant Initiative website.

