Crime stoppers offering $10,000 for information of suspect involved in the murder of a woman in 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 dollars for any information leading to the arrest of a suspect allegedly involved in the 2021 murder of Jessica Maez.

On Saturday, November 6th, 2021 a suspect riding a black and yellow dirt bike fired shots into a passenger vehicle. Those shots fatally wounded 32-year-old Jessica Maez of Colorado Springs. The image of the suspect on the bike is below and the family of Maez is asking anyone with information to please say something.

Colorado Springs Police Department

“This brazen act of violence by the suspect will not be tolerated. We ask the community for help. If you recognize this motorcycle or were a witness to this incident and have information, please help us. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers,” said Colorado Springs Police Department Chief of Police Adrian Vasquez.

If you have information or see a person or dirt bike fitting the description, call 719-634-STOP (7867) or log on to www.crimestop.net and complete the information form. Your information will be kept anonymous.

_____

