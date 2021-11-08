Watch
CSPD searching for homicide suspect

One killed, another injured in shooting
Posted at 8:34 PM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 22:37:23-05

Colorado Springs police officers are trying to find the gunman who killed a woman and injured a man Saturday night.

The shooting happened along Galley Road at around 5:20.

The victims were in a car when the shooter fired at them from a motorcycle.

Officers were in the area and heard the shots.

They found the victim's car crashed into a utility pole.

Surveillance video revealed that the suspect wore all-black clothing and a black helmet, and rode a yellow, white and black dirt-bike.

