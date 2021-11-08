CSPD searching for homicide suspect

Colorado Springs police officers are trying to find the gunman who killed a woman and injured a man Saturday night.

The shooting happened along Galley Road at around 5:20.

The victims were in a car when the shooter fired at them from a motorcycle.

Recognize this person? We need your help identifying the suspect in last night's shooting.



If you recognize this person, their bike, or have any info, please call us at 719-444-7000 or call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.



Find more info in press release from previous tweet. pic.twitter.com/kcaBTm3On8 — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) November 7, 2021

Officers were in the area and heard the shots.

They found the victim's car crashed into a utility pole.

Surveillance video revealed that the suspect wore all-black clothing and a black helmet, and rode a yellow, white and black dirt-bike.

