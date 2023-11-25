'Cram the Cruiser' helps underprivileged kids in Pueblo during the holidays

PUEBLO — Thanks to the efforts of the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), hundreds of underprivileged kids in Pueblo will get some extra cheer during the holiday season.

CSP had its annual Cram the Cruiser event for Black Friday at all Walmart locations in Pueblo County.

The toys and other items collected will go to Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA of Pueblo to abused and neglected kids and the people who take care of them.

"These children depend on us in the community, right, to get them through these difficult times in their life, and I do this because every kid needs to know they are loved, right, especially on Christmas," said Cpt. Michael Tafoya with CSP.

More than 300 kids will benefit from this event. If you weren't able to donate today, you can still give your donations at the CASA of Pueblo building on Abriendo Ave.

Gifts will be handed out during the week of Christmas.

“It was incredible and inspiring to see the hundreds of people who want to help,” said Tammy Prutch, CASA of Pueblo Program Director. “Gifts don’t fix everything, but they remind our CASA youth that they are greatly loved, and that their community supports an organization that will do everything in its power to make sure they grow up in a safe and loving home.”

To learn more about the non-profit, visit CASA of Pueblo's Website.

