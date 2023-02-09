CASA of Pueblo looking for volunteer advocates to help be a voice for abused and neglected children

PUEBLO, CO — "CASA" or court appointed special advocates are looking for volunteers to support their mission of providing abused and neglected children a voice in the courts and in the community.

Late last year, the group says they had to turn away more than 25 kids because of a decline in the number of volunteers.

The group hopes to find at least 40 people that believe in their mission and want to volunteer. These volunteers become an imperative part of these children's lives. As Zane Grant from CASA of Pueblo put it, "for that person to be in their life, they are there because they truly want to be there, and I think that changes the relationships we have not only with the kids but the parents".

According to CASA, each year over 460,000 children in the U.S. end up in the courts for no fault of their own.

CASA of Pueblo serves eight counties in Southern Colorado.

If you want to volunteer, all the information is available on CASA of Pueblo's website.

