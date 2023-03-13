Colorado State Patrol completes strict enforcement operation, brings awareness to distracted driving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — On March 10, the Colorado State Patrol partnered with local law enforcement to conduct a strict enforcement operation to bring awareness to distracted driving.

Over the past three years, fatal crashes and crashes involving injuries have increased in Colorado. Last year, the state saw 745 traffic fatalities, the most since 1981. Many of these crashes including a recent one near Ellicott, have been caused by distracted drivers.

State Patrol released the numbers of the enforcement Monday afternoon. The numbers are below:



159 total traffic stops

82 citations

58 for speeding 10 for aggressive/distracted driving 2 for DUI



Below are the numbers of enforcement from the Colorado Springs Police, according to State Patrol:



218 citations

190 for speeding 7 for careless 1 for reckless 2 for DUI



____

