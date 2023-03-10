Surge traffic enforcement today looking for speeders and distracted driving

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Law enforcement agencies across the state Friday are teaming up to crack down on distracted and impaired driving.

The move comes as Colorado saw the most traffic-related fatalities in the state since 1981. Reporting a total of 745 fatalities in data tracked by the Colorado Department of Transportation.

That is a 57% increase from 10 years ago and locally El Paso County had the second most deaths out of any in the state with 21 fatalities in 2022.

In an effort to make the roads and community safer, Colorado State Patrol, El Paso County Sheriff's Office, and the Colorado Springs Police Department will have an increased presence on major roadways to bring awareness to distracted driving Friday.

Colorado State Patrol says the highways they will be focusing on are Highway 34, Highway 40, Highway 50, Highway 160, Highway 287, I-70, and I-25.

Law enforcement will be looking for lane violations, speeding, and careless and reckless driving behaviors.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.