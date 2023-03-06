12-year-old killed in a four-car crash on Highway 94 Monday

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — Colorado State Patrol confirmed that a four-car crash on Highway 94 left one dead Monday. They say that the accident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. near Ellicott.

State Patrol says that three vehicles were waiting behind a school bus that had all of its lights on when a fourth vehicle crashed into the three waiting behind the school bus.

The school bus was not involved in the accident. A 12-year-old in the vehicle that was initially hit was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to CSP, three people were taken to area hospitals near Ellicott with injuries. One person with severe, one with moderate, and one with minimal injuries.

Colorado State Patrol says that distracted driving is the cause of this accident.

There is no word at this time if any arrests have been made.

