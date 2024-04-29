Colorado Springs Utilities reported they are making emergency wastewater repairs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Utilities reported they are making emergency repairs to a wastewater main on Garden of the Gods Road.
There will be lane closures between N. Chestnut Street and the Village Inn.
The lane closures are on the eastbound lanes.
All businesses remain accessible, the closures are expected to last through Wednesday.
Colorado Springs Utilities asks those to drive safely in the area.
We are making emergency repairs to a wastewater main on Garden of the Gods Road. There are lane closures on the eastbound lanes between N. Chestnut St. and Village Inn. All businesses are accessible. We expect the lane closures to continue through Wednesday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/j6Wy1Zkkgk— Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) April 29, 2024
____
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.