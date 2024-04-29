Watch Now
Colorado Springs Utilities reported they are making emergency wastewater repairs

Posted at 1:55 PM, Apr 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 15:55:49-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Utilities reported they are making emergency repairs to a wastewater main on Garden of the Gods Road.

There will be lane closures between N. Chestnut Street and the Village Inn.

The lane closures are on the eastbound lanes.

All businesses remain accessible, the closures are expected to last through Wednesday.

Colorado Springs Utilities asks those to drive safely in the area.

