Colorado Springs Police honors local heroes during annual ceremony Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Heroes were honored Wednesday night in Colorado Springs during the Colorado Springs Police Department's annual awards ceremony.

Officers and civilians were celebrated during the ceremony for both their contributions to the department and their bravery to save or keep people safe in Colorado Springs.

"I feel very lucky, feel honored to be with the department," said Ofc. Joseph Hashimoto with the Colorado Springs Police Department. "That's good enough and looking out for people and recognizing my circumstance happened to be right place, right time kind of thing and got lucky."

More than 15 people were honored during the ceremony Wednesday.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.