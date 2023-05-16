Colorado Springs Mayoral Runoff Election Results

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Mayoral Runoff Election is Tuesday between candidates Wayne Williams and Yemi Mobolade.

Tuesday morning voter turnout was at 32 percent, ballots are due to ballot drop-off locations by 7 p.m. tonight. You can see a list of those locations here. Voter turnout has increased since Monday when it was only 28 percent.

We are now down to only two, voters in the city will be deciding on who should be the city’s next leader: Yemi Mobolade or Wayne Williams?

Here’s where the candidates stand on key issues in the city.

Both Mobolade and Williams agree on top priorities for Colorado Springs, it’s a matter of what needs to be done about those priorities where they may differ.

Mobolade points to his business experience, community service with COSILoveYou, and his time working for the city as a Small Business Development Administrator.

Williams has focused on his time in public office from his time as County Commissioner, Colorado’s Secretary of State, and most recently as a City Councilman.

You can watch the full interviews with candidates below.

Colorado Springs Mayoral Candidate Yemi Moblade

Colorado Springs Mayoral Candidate Wayne Williams

You can view the live unofficial results here.

RELATED:

Last-minute election guide

Promises and Plans: How Mobolade, Williams will approach the Mayor's Office

Mayoral Candidates announce key endorsements as runoff election approches

Colorado Springs Mayoral Debate

Election Results

KOAA Election Results Results are constantly updated Refresh Loading...

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.