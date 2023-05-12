Still haven’t voted? Here’s your last-minute guide to the Springs Mayoral Runoff

COLORADO SPRINGS — There are only a few days left before the Colorado Springs Mayoral Runoff and as of Friday morning, more than 84,000 ballots have been returned. This is about 27% of the 311,000 active registered voters in the city.

If you're among the thousands that have yet to turn in a ballot, here's a quick need-to-know guide for the May 16 election. Even if you did not participate in the April 4 election, you can still vote in the May 16 runoff.

Do you live in Colorado Springs city limits?

First things first, if you don't live within the city of Colorado Springs, you're not eligible to vote in this election. Often times your address may say Colorado Springs, but you may be in unincorporated parts of El Paso County. To check and see if you live in Colorado Springs city limits click here:

Have your ballot? Here's where to take it

It's too late to mail back your ballot for the May 16 election, but you can take it to one of the 24-hour drop boxes in Colorado Springs or the City Clerk's office. Here's a list of the drop box locations from the City Clerk's office: City Clerk Voter Information.

Didn't get a ballot? Here's what to do

If you didn't receive a ballot for the runoff, contact the City Clerk's office either by email (elections@coloradosprings.gov) or phone (719) 385-5901, option 4.

Not registered to vote in Colorado Springs? It's not too late

Colorado law allows eligible voters to register all the way until Election Day. If you're not registered to vote, or need to update your registration you can do so online: Colorado Voter Registrationyou'll then need to go to the City Clerk's office to process your registration and get a ballot for the May 16 election.

The Candidates

News5 has covered the mayoral runoff and the candidates Wayne Williams and Yemi Mobolade extensively. The link below includes a full breakdown of where the candidates stand on key issues, as well as a look at their backgrounds and what led them to run for the Mayor's office.

IN-DEPTH: Promises and plans: How Mobolade, Williams will approach the Mayor’s office

FULL MAYORAL DEBATE Hosted by News5, The Gazette, El Pomar Foundation, and Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC.

Colorado Springs Mayoral candidates debate issues facing a growing city

Voter Turnout

The last time Colorado Springs ran a mayoral runoff election, voter turnout was higher than in the city election. The April 4 election brought about 30% of registered voters.

In 2015, 42% of registered voters returned their ballots for the runoff election.

