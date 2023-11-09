Colorado Springs Fire responds to a gas leak on Lexington Drive Thursday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire Department is currently on the scene of a gas leak on Lexington Dr near the intersection of North Union Blvd and Research Parkway.

The gas leak is due to a hit gas line according to the fire department. It is unclear how the gas line was hit at this time.

Businesses in the area have been evacuated.

No injuries have been reported as a result of this incident.

CSFD advises that people avoid the area while crews work to control the leak. It is unclear how long it will take to repair the leak at this time.

