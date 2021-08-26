Closing arguments begin in case against former daycare owner Carla Faith

COLORADO SPRINGS — An El Paso County jury is hearing closing arguments today in the child abuse case against former daycare owner Carla Faith and former employee Christina Swauger.

Faith and Swauger were charged with 26 counts of misdemeanor child abuse after authorities found children behind a false wall in the basement of her Play Mountain Place daycare on Willamette Avenue in late 2019. This daycare was one of two facilities Faith owned.

During the trial, several parents became emotional in court when prosecutors showed body-worn camera video from the day the kids were found. The parents of 19 children who attended the daycare filed a civil suit against Faith in December 2019.

In testimony, a Colorado Springs fire inspector said several code violations were found in the facility. Additionally, a Colorado Springs Police detective said there was a desire to file more serious charges against Faith, alongside the allegations of child abuse and an attempt to influence a public servant.

In 2019, officers assisting child welfare inspectors searched Play Mountain Place on Nov. 13 where they found the false wall hiding access to a basement. When they searched the basement, they found 26 children being supervised by two adults. All of the kids were age 2 or younger. The officers reported that many of them had soiled or wet diapers and were sweaty and thirsty.

Faith's daycare license authorized her to care for up to six children, but only two of those six could be under the age of two.

AJ Vega Play Mountain Place is under investigation for operating with more children than allowed under a license from the state of Colorado.

A News5 investigation also uncovered years of state inspection records documenting violation after violation at Faith's at-home child care center and school, both of which were licensed by the state.

In the initial investigation, Faith and 3 employees were arrested by Colorado Springs Police.

The Department of Health Services and officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department raided Play Mountain Place on Willamette Avenue following multiple complaints.

Police said when they arrived, Faith was refusing to cooperate despite officers hearing the children. Faith told officers they could search the daycare and the main house. An officer saw a stack of backpacks in a closet that Faith said belonged to a soccer team she volunteered to clean for and denied having children in the home.

Colorado Springs Police Department

Officers heard children's music coming from the basement and asked Faith how to get to the basement, which court documents reveal she told them the home did not have a basement.

Court documents said officers found the wall when one of them bumped into it. The wall moved when the officer made contact with it and saw "two parallel scrape marks on the wooden floor" that led away from the wall.

The officer then moved a plant, saw a "small seam" between the wall and "false wall," and pulled the false wall to the right to reveal a stairwell leading to the basement.

They found 26 kids under the age of two hidden behind the "false wall" in the basement of Play Mountain Place with two adults.

Documents said an officer observed that many of the children had wet or dirty diapers, were sweaty and were "very thirsty."

Counterpoint School, also owned by Faith, was shut down as well by state investigators. News5 Investigates uncovered Play Mountain Place and Counterpoint School had racked up multiple violations in recent years. You can read our report and documented evidence here.

