City of Colorado Springs and developers hit with lawsuit to stop construction of Sunset Amphitheater

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new lawsuit has been filed against the city and the developers of the Sunset Amphitheater in Colorado Springs claiming the venue will violate noise laws and bother nearby neighbors.

The lawsuit comes as an attempt to stop construction on the project near I-25 and North Gate Blvd.

Once built, the amphitheater will hold 8,000 people and plans to have around 50 concerts each year. The developers plan to open by summer 2024.

Since the amphitheater's proposal, there have been mixed reactions from local residents.

Some residents argue that the 8,000 person venue will make it harder to find parking in addition to causing loud noises.

Local resident Kevin Lafollette remarked, "We moved here to Colorado Springs in this neighborhood primarily because it's a nice quiet neighborhood".

Another local resident, Christopher Foley said, "We are close enough that we're definitely concerned about the impact for parking around concert days. And we've lived in neighborhoods where they've had concert venues and you definitely feel that."

For local music lovers, it's just what the neighborhood needs.

Local resident Rick Fiser said, "I think it's nice to have another concert venue in the area. Especially since you have to go all the way down to the World Arena on the south end of El Paso County so having something up on the north end of El Paso County seems like a good thing."

On Tuesday, September 12, the developer behind the Sunset Amphitheater heard concerns from members of the community on the upcoming project.

Notes Live, the developer behind the stadium, was also able to share their proposed plan with community members.

The meeting was completely packed with locals looking to voice their thoughts on the new venue.

One community member asked, "If there's an emergency how is a medic even going to be able to get into my neighborhood?"

To which Robert Mudd, the president of the Notes Live Development Corporation, replied, "We're working hand and hand with the administration, the transportation folks, we'll be working with the police department to make sure that we have a cohesive plan that serves the venue well. Serves the neighborhood well, safety, security, can't have hospitality without them."

2,000 parking spots were required for the venue by city ordinance, though a study performed by consultants at Kimley-Horn estimates that the ampitheater will need 2,400.

Notes Live provided residents with a parking map that utilized lots that were already available in the area.

The developer also remarked that, "[they were] seeking additional clarification on how the site will function" and that they would take the information shared at the meeting under consideration moving forward.

