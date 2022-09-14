Developer of Sunset Amphitheater hears public concerns

COLORADO SPRINGS — The proposed amphitheater on the north side of Colorado Springs is stirring up conversations.

Some strongly for it and some against it. Tuesday night, a public event was hosted by the developer at Boot Barn Hall to hear the concerns from residents.

The 40-million-dollar privately financed amphitheater would be built off I-25 and North Gate Boulevard. The developer, Notes Live was eager to share their proposed plan with the public at their event.

It was a packed house… As community members shared their concerns about that proposed Sunset Amphitheater that would be built on the far north side of the Springs.

“There’s going to be massive traffic. If there’s an emergency how is a medic even going to be able to get into my neighborhood?” voiced one local resident.

Noise, parking, and traffic were the biggest concerns of residents who live just miles from where the venue would go up. The developer provided a proposed solution.

“We’re working hand and hand with the administration, the transportation folks, we’ll be working with the police department to make sure that we have a cohesive plan that serves the venue well. Serves the neighborhood well, safety, security, can’t have hospitality without them,” said Robert Mudd, president of Notes Live Development Corporation .

2,000 parking spots are required by city ordinance for the venue. A parking study done by consultants at Kimley-Horn estimates 2,400 parking spots will be needed.

The developer provided a parking map that would spread out parking in lots already available in the area.

“Having 70 percent of the parking within a one-half radius is really a critical element that will serve the majority of our activity,” said Mudd.

They believe it doesn’t make sense to build a parking garage that would be used for only three months a year. Still, the developer didn’t take the feedback from residents lightly.

“The discussions about the time frame for concerts, that will come under consideration. We want to be good stewards. Sound and traffic, the traffic analysis is yet to be fully completed. Once that is in our hands, we will take a look at that and take the values that you heard tonight into consideration to continue to work with the community to provide great solutions,” said Mudd.

“We are seeking additional clarification on how the site will function and we heard a lot of information from the developers tonight and that is information that we look forward to reviewing as part of our process,” said Catelynn Wintz, planning supervisor for Colorado Springs.

Other issues that concerned locals were crime and tailgating. Notes Live says tailgating wouldn’t be allowed and the venue would be responsible for supplying security guards.

The plans for the amphitheater have yet to go through planning commission. The developer hopes this happens in November. They have yet to submit a fourth plan for approval to the city.

