Proposed Sunset Amphitheater brings mixed feedback from local residents

COLORADO SPRINGS — For some it’s music to their ears. For others, an ear sore. We’re talking about the proposed Sunset Amphitheater that has gained a lot of supporters and critics.

Proposed by Notes Live Entertainment, the 40-million-dollar privately financed amphitheater would be built off I-25 and Northgate Boulevard.

It’s a proposal has yet to receive approval from the city. But it’s already stirring up conversations.

From parking to loud noises, locals are already discussing the impact the sunset amphitheater could have in Colorado Springs.

“We moved here to Colorado Springs in this neighborhood primarily because it’s a nice quiet neighborhood, we’re up in the side of the hill,” said Kevin Lafollette, a local resident.

The concert venue would sit 8,000 people… raising concerns for locals who think the venue could cause overflow parking.

“We are close enough that we’re definitely concerned about the impact for parking around concert days. And we’ve lived in neighborhoods where they’ve had concert venues and you definitely feel that,” said Christopher Foley, a local resident.

“I think most people’s challenge with this, and issue is that it’s not balanced at all. No one wants it and I think people who are looking to make money and bring entertainment want to but is that really what Colorado Springs needs right now?,” said Melissa Foley, a local resident.

“At that scale of 8,000 people, it’s not a small-time thing. This changes the way you commute,” said Christopher Foley.

Not all residents are opposed to seeing a new amphitheater on their part of town. For some music lovers, this is just what Colorado Springs needs.

“I think it’s nice to have another concert venue in the area. Especially since you have to go all the way down to the World Area on the south end of El Paso County so having something up on the north end of El Paso County seems like a good thing,” said Rick Fiser, a local resident.

Tomorrow, Notes Live will be having a public meeting from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Boot Barn Hall in Colorado Springs. They released this statement to News5.

“We encourage everyone to come to our neighborhood meeting to learn facts about the proposed Sunset Amphitheater project. We’ve given strong consideration to the feedback we have received from the local community, especially as they relate to traffic and parking management. After we present project details, we will open the meeting up to a Q&A session. This meeting is free and open to the public,” said Notes Live.

_____

