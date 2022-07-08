Watch Now
Chile & Frijoles Festival returning to Pueblo in September

The 28th annual festival will feature farm stands and events
KOAA 5
Propane burners ignite on a Pueblo Chile roaster.
Posted at 4:24 PM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 18:24:24-04

PUEBLO — The 28th Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival will bring the heat to downtown Pueblo. The festival will run from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25 on Union Avenue.

It will be open to the public from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. A $5 gate admission is required to enter the Chile & Frijoles Festival each day.

The purpose of the festival is to promote agriculture in Pueblo. A farmer's market will have fresh local products available for purchase.

Live entertainment, cooking competitions, a jalapeno eating contest, a chihuahua parade, and chile roasting will be featured at the festival.

Street vendors will also span across Union Avenue. Applications to be a vendor can still be filled out. Food vendors who are applying must also complete a Health Department application.

At 7 a.m. on Saturday, a hot air balloon flyover will take place. The balloons will fly over downtown Pueblo, City Park, and farms in Pueblo County.

For more information, visit the Pueblo Chile Festival Website.
